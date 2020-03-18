Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has actually been pretty good, and pretty quiet, which I am thankful for.
I have enjoyed the weather, even if it has been a little rainy.mBesides, who doesn’t love a rainy spring day? Even though I am more than anxious to break out my summer time clothes, we still have a little ways to go.
I know I have said it a lot lately, but we are definitely back to that weird time of year when no one has a clue what to wear. You don’t really want to wear all of your winter clothes because it just feels odd to do so, but you can’t break out your summer clothes because it’s not warm enough yet. It’s not really jacket weather, but it’s not really short sleeve weather, either.
So, what are you supposed to wear? How do we dress for these days where it’s 60 degrees but rainy?
Well, adding layers is one way to fill in the gap. Here I paired a button up with a duster cardigan, skinny jeans, and flats. And let me tell you, I really love this outfit. I am hoping we have a few more cooler days so that I can wear it again.
Not only do I love how all of the colors work so well together, but it kept me warm and comfortable, too. The cardigan was a Target purchase from last fall, and was probably the most expensive part of the whole outfit. I think it was around $24.99.
The button up was an Old Navy purchase from about five or six years ago (I can’t even remember how much it cost), and it is one of those classic pieces that will never go out of style and has held up well.
The skinny jeans came from H&M last spring and were $9.99, while the flats (also from last spring) came from Forever 21 and were also $9.99.
Honestly, I had only worn this cardigan one other time and was afraid it would be one of those things that would just sit in my closet for a few years until I gave it away, but after finding just the right way to wear it, I fell in love with it all over again.
This is a perfect transition outfit; the colors are a nice blend of springy and neutral, while the cardigan is light enough that I won’t be too hot if the temperatures warm up a bit. The tan flats help to balance it all out, and the cut and shape of them is super trendy right now, too.
So, if you’re having trouble deciding what to wear during this weird transition period, try out a combo like this. Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.