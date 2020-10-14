Hello all. I hope your week has been going well. Mine has. I was so happy to get to enjoy the pretty weather last week.
I spent as much time as I possibly could soaking up the sunshine, reminding myself that I better get as much as I can because it will soon be going away. And it did.
The weekend was gloomy and rainy, which oddly enough, I actually love. Especially this time of year. Those gloomy, rainy days are the best days to cozy up and binge watch tv or watch a great scary movie.
But, since I had some errands to run, I had to tear myself off the couch and actually get ready. Since it was so gloomy outside, I knew I wanted to be comfy. Jeans just weren’t going to cut it, so I wore leggings.
This time of year should really be called legging season, at least for me anyways.
My favorite thing to wear on chilly days is an oversized sweatshirt and comfy leggings. I know I’ve told you about these leggings before, but I love them.
Not only are they well made and super comfortable, they are only $6 at Walmart! Which is great considering I somehow always put a hole in mine. Since they are only $6, I can add a couple pairs to my collection every year without breaking the bank.
Another thing I love, which I have also told you about before, are crewneck sweatshirts. Most people love hoodies, but I just can’t hack it. I’ve had this sweatshirt for a few years now, and it’s definitely my most favorite one.
It was also a Walmart purchase and was around $5. It’s short enough and tailored enough to not look sloppy, but just loose enough to be comfy. Plus, it goes great with leggings and it helped make the perfect outfit for a cold rainy day.
The shoes really helped to set this outfit off. They made a pretty casual outfit look a little more put together. I told you about these a while ago. I had gotten them from Amazon, for around $30, as a Christmas gift for my stepson last year.
He grew out of them before he ever got to wear them, so now they belong to me! They were just the right touch and added a nice contrast to the gray sweatshirt and black leggings.
If you love legging season as much as I do, check out Walmart, you can stock up and stay within your budget.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.