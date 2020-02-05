Hello all. I hope your week has been well. Mine sure has, even though this past week felt like it lasted six months. Oh well, at least we are out of January and are that much closer to springtime.
I love winter, but I am more than ready for spring and all the changes that the new season will bring.
However, since we are still stuck in winter, we still have to dress like it, even though every clothing ad I have seen recently has been blasting new spring styles.
I love light and airy styles, but I’m not big on flowers and such. That’s why I love this sweater.
I have had it for a while now, (I got it at Target back in the fall, for around $20) and I wear it quite often.
It’s wintry, sure, but it can most definitely keep you warm during those first few dreary days of spring.
The leopard print is totally on trend right now, and the thinner material means it is super comfy and won’t bulk up under a coat or jacket.
This sweater, even though it’s leopard print, is versatile, too.
You can pair it with regular ole blue jeans, like I’ve done here; or pair it with black jeggings and brown flats for a fresher, springier look. You can even pair it with some black slip on sneakers for a more casual vibe.
Another great thing about this sweater is you can do a front tuck fairly easily to give it a more tailored look, or you can leave it out for a cozier, casual look.
Leopard is huge this year, and will stay throughout spring, and even summer. This is a sweater that can carry you through until it’s time for shorts. Have a great week and happy shopping!