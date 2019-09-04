Hello all. I hope your week has been well. Mine has been great, especially now that we are that much closer to fall.
I know, I'm rushing things, but I love it so much and honestly, I'm ready for it. My mom is under doctor's restrictions, so no more kayaking with her, and without kayaking, what else is there? So to that I say, bring on the cooler weather.
One thing I love about cooler temperatures is all the versatility you have with outfits. I love dressing casual when there's a chill in the air, and I love to wear casual outfits, but am not a big fan of sneakers unless I'm working out or going for a run. I just feel weird in them any other time. I know that sounds exceptionally silly, but I just can't do it. I do love my Converse though, but they hurt my feet. So, for the past little bit I have been looking for something casual but comfortable, and versatile enough to go with multiple outfits, but still be stylish.
That is why I love these sneakers so much. They are insanely comfortable. I feel like I could walk across Europe in these. Plus, how adorable are they? I understand that this particular style of shoe is not everyone's cup of tea. My husband thinks they are the ugliest things he has ever seen, while my best friend however, loves them. There is really no middle ground with these shoes, you either love them or you hate them.
Lovers, I have good news for you. Haters, time to put down your paper. This pair came from Target.
My mom bought them for me a while back, and they were around twenty or twenty-five dollars. But, if you're like me and think that is way too much money to spend on a pair of off brand sneakers, you're in luck. Walmart has these in a wide variety of colors, patterns, and prints, for around $15. These shoes are super trendy right now and you can find them pretty much everywhere you look. But at that price, why shop around? Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.