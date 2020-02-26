Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine was less than stellar, but we made it through regardless.
Oh well, life can’t be blue skies and sunshine all the time. It seems as though I have been so busy that the days and weeks are running right into each other. I just realized we are officially in the last week of February. And let me tell ya, I’ll be glad to see her go.
With March just a few days away, that means spring is right around the corner! I honestly can’t wait. Normally I love winter and all that it entails but this year I am more than ready for warmer weather.
Since spring is upon us, trends will be changing once again. There are so many cute trends for spring. One of my favorite is snakeskin. It was big this winter, and will continue to be big for spring. Especially in mules and flats.
It’s a classic print that has been around for years, but has become a little more mainstream recently. The same can be said for leopard print, which is another big pattern for spring, which you’ll be seeing also in mules and flats. Wal-Mart even has some for $14.00, but they seem to be constantly sold out.
Which brings me to my next topic, mules. If you find yourself wondering where you can go to see a snakeskin donkey horse running around a pasture field somewhere, I hate to burst your bubble. In this sense mules are shoes, with no back.
They were trendy in the late 90’s, early 2000’s, then kind of fell by the wayside. But, they have made a resurgence recently and are the perfect shoe for spring. They are a mix between a sandal and a flat, kind of like the mullet of shoes. Business in the front, party in the back. A great transition piece as we slowly ease into warmer weather.
As far as pants go, keep in mind simple is always best. You can still be trendy with your jeans but don’t splurge or get too carried away. Raw edge hems and distressed denim are still super trendy, and will be for probably a while. But, it’s not worth spending $50 or more for jeans with more holes than material. Old Navy and even Wal-Mart now have some for $15-$20 which are on trend and a great way to stay stylish on a budget.
There are so many ways to stay trendy and frugal. You just have to keep an open mind. Have a great week and happy shopping!