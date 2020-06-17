Hello all. I hope your week has been well. Mine has, save for the drama that I endured trying to buy a pool.
I’m not even talking about a real, regular ole pool. I am talking about one of those tiny quick-set style pools, with the blow up ring around the top; which apparently are a hot commodity this summer. Every time I tried to order one from Walmart it would cancel my order, saying they were out of stock. Every time I went to the store to try to find one, they were gone.
I even tried to order one from Ebay, but it turned out to be a fraudulent item. Finally, after about three days of searching, I found one. The girl was putting them out when I walked up, and I didn’t even have to say anything to her. She could just tell. I guess the big dumb grin on my face was a dead giveaway.
Oh well, enough about the great pool shortage of 2020. What I really wanted to tell you about was my outfit I wore for my pool search. I know, it’s not your typical goin’ to Walmart get up, but since I am back in the office now, I have to look somewhat professional.
When I put this outfit together, I wasn’t quite sure how it would look. But, I have to admit, I love it. I was running behind the other morning and the dress I had originally wanted to wear was too wrinkly and I didn’t have time to iron it. So, I threw this together in a flash.
I have told you about the top before, a long time ago. It came from Forever 21 a couple years ago. It’s a bodysuit and is perfect to wear with skirts, shorts, or even jeans. The color is just neutral enough that it could work with almost any outfit. The skirt, however, is an Old Navy purchase from way back in 2013. Yes, I have held on to this skirt for 7 long years, and it has served me well. I wear it quite often, spring, summer, and even fall.
It is long enough for work, but short enough to be cool in hot weather. I love how the colors work together, and the blue really stand out against the top.
This is an outfit that can be a go to all summer and even into fall, simply by adding booties and throwing on a denim jacket. I feel like I got a brand new outfit, and all it took was some thought and oversleeping! Have a great week and happy shopping!