20200701-wcno-fashion01

Pulling together old pieces in a new way can lead to a new outfit and a way to save money on a special occasion outfit.

 Courtesy of Katrina Dick

Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has, I had a couple of days off, worked from home a few days, and... turned 34!

I have to say, 34 does not feel any different than 33. It didn’t bother me, because being another year older means I have been blessed enough to live another year. Way too many do not get that opportunity, so I welcome it.

I also got to spend some quality time with my husband and my family, as well as friends. It was wonderful. My husband and I even got to go out to dinner! It seems like such a rarity these days so any chance to get dolled up and eat too much and pay too much feels like a mini-vacation.

For my birthday dinner, I decided to keep it slightly casual. I wanted to get a whole new outfit to wear, but figured it was probably best that I save my money. I hadn’t had a chance to wear my green tie-waist shorts yet this year, so I went with them and my basic white tank (you can never go wrong with basics).

I actually love this look, it’s casual, but not too much. Plus, I paired it with my new snake-skin slides. They helped to break up the neutral tones, while adding a little more dimension.

I got these shorts a couple of years ago and they go with pretty much anything. I’ve told you about them a few times since I got them, and I’ve even told you about the tank and sandals before, too, but this was the first time I put them all together.

And just like that, I had a whole new outfit! I have never been that great at putting summer outfits together, but I’ve really been working on getting better at it. This is one that will definitely be a go to for the rest of the season!

Have a great week and happy shopping!

Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.