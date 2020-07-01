Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has, I had a couple of days off, worked from home a few days, and... turned 34!
I have to say, 34 does not feel any different than 33. It didn’t bother me, because being another year older means I have been blessed enough to live another year. Way too many do not get that opportunity, so I welcome it.
I also got to spend some quality time with my husband and my family, as well as friends. It was wonderful. My husband and I even got to go out to dinner! It seems like such a rarity these days so any chance to get dolled up and eat too much and pay too much feels like a mini-vacation.
For my birthday dinner, I decided to keep it slightly casual. I wanted to get a whole new outfit to wear, but figured it was probably best that I save my money. I hadn’t had a chance to wear my green tie-waist shorts yet this year, so I went with them and my basic white tank (you can never go wrong with basics).
I actually love this look, it’s casual, but not too much. Plus, I paired it with my new snake-skin slides. They helped to break up the neutral tones, while adding a little more dimension.
I got these shorts a couple of years ago and they go with pretty much anything. I’ve told you about them a few times since I got them, and I’ve even told you about the tank and sandals before, too, but this was the first time I put them all together.
And just like that, I had a whole new outfit! I have never been that great at putting summer outfits together, but I’ve really been working on getting better at it. This is one that will definitely be a go to for the rest of the season!
Have a great week and happy shopping!