Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has, although it’s been another week at home.
Since I haven’t been going to work, I haven’t really been putting many outfits together, because honestly, who’s going to see them? I still try to get ready for the day, but all my fall favorites, like jeans and booties, are saved for big days out.
If you’re wanting to add to your fall wardrobe and get ready for the cooler weather headed our way, there are plenty of places to get great deals.
Places like Target usually have the most on trend pieces, especially if you’re looking for trendy booties and cardigans. Plus, you can even download the app to make your shopping trip easier.
Wal-mart is another great place, and it’s my favorite place for cheap, trendy pieces to get me through the season. A lot of times it’s hard to find the really great buys in the store, but their website and app often has the best items and you can usually have them shipped to the store for free.
Old Navy has great items too, but sometimes they are just a little bit out of my price range. However, you can sign up for emails and get notifications of upcoming sales right in your inbox. Some of those sales include 50% off certain items, coupon codes, and lots of other great ways to save some cash.
If you’re an Amazon fan, you can definitely find pretty good deals there, too. If you do a search for say, women’s sweaters, you’ll get all sorts of items to choose from, and they’re usually pretty cheap.
But be careful, sometimes the items advertised aren’t anything close to what you’ll actually receive. As I’ve told you before, always read the reviews, and look at the photos attached. That way you can get a pretty good idea if the item is even worth your money. Plus, you can see how it might look on you.
There are so many great places to shop to add to your fall wardrobe, and if you do a little digging, you won’t have to spend an arm and a leg.
Have a great week and happy shopping!