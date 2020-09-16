Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine sure has. Last week we got to go on a little drive up to Pocahontas County. I love going up there, it’s so beautiful and there are so many fun things to do.
We used to go up there every summer when I was a kid, so I wanted to take my stepson to some of my favorite places.
First, we visited the old cabin we used to stay in. I hadn’t seen it in about twenty years, but it looked just as I had remembered it. Then we went over to Droop Mountain and Bear Town State Park. He thought Bear Town was pretty cool, and if you’ve never been there, it’s definitely worth checking out.
Since we were going to be in the mountains and wouldn’t be home until well after dark (and in the Jeep with the top off) , I figured I should probably dress warm.
However, it’s still summer and it was warm here so I wanted to wear shorts. I knew if I wore jeans or leggings I would be sweating bullets by the afternoon. So, I paired my new found Target shorts with one of my favorite crew neck sweatshirts.
I have had this sweatshirt for a few years now, and I love it. I got it at Walmart maybe four years ago and it has definitely been worth $6. It’s soft and cozy, because it’s terry cloth material inside, and the outside is soft cotton. Plus, it’s a perfect sweatshirt to pair with shorts, because it’s light. It’s exactly what you need to just throw on over a T-shirt and go.
This outfit was perfect for all the riding around and walking we were doing, and I was warm the whole time. It’s a great transition outfit for errands or late season cookouts; keeping you warm and cozy but still helping you to look trendy and cute.
Have a great week and happy shopping!