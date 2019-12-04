Hello all, I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving. I know I sure did. I even tried my hand at a little Black Friday shopping, even if all I did buy was towels and a Crockpot.
Oh well, there’s still plenty of shopping days left, I suppose. What I enjoyed most about my Thanksgiving weekend was the time spent with family. Since we were going to be super busy pretty much all weekend, I knew I wanted to be comfortable. But, I still wanted to look nice since we were going to be seeing family, shopping and taking lots of pictures.
That’s why I was so happy I chose this outfit. The sweater is from JC Penney, and was on sale for around $19.99. I grabbed it up when I got the one I told you about last week and I have been so happy with both of them. This one is so warm and cozy that you could almost sleep in it. The material is super soft too, which makes it even better.
Naturally, I paired it with my favorite Walmart jeggings, for added comfort. The dark blue of the pants made the sweater and booties, which came from Charlotte Russe about 3 years ago, really pop. These booties really have served me well. They pair so nicely with so many different outfits. I had always thought it was a little weird that they went so well with so much, because they are burgundy; but, it’s actually the burgundy that makes them so great and makes them work with so many different looks.
What makes this outfit one of my favorites is the color scheme. It balances well and the neutral tone of the sweater means I can create a ton of different outfits. If you have trouble with patterns (like me) or aren’t a fan of bright, bold colors (also like me) then an outfit such as this one is great.
You can be a little bold with your footwear but the overall color scheme is still somewhat muted, so it’s not like you’re totally going outside of your comfort zone.
This is definitely an outfit I will be wearing a lot this season, and I can’t wait to play around with this sweater. This is a sweater we all need in our closets, and with all the sales going on this week, why not grab one up?
Have a great week and happy shopping!