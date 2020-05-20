Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine certainly has, especially now that it finally feels a little more like May and a little less like March.
I hope that now we are in the upswing weather wise, and even if we can’t go anywhere we can at least enjoy sitting outside. The past couple of months the only places I’ve gone have been the grocery store and the doctor’s office. I hate to admit it, but I have looked forward to all of my grocery trips. I’m getting out of the house and somewhat interacting with others, so that’s something, I guess.
On my latest grocery trip to Walmart, I found another one of those boyfriend t-shirts! This one is just plain white, with a pocket. And, I love it. It’s a classic, and for only $5.50, you can’t beat it. It goes perfect with my new denim shorts. I got these at Walmart too, and they were on sale for $10!
The most expensive item of my whole outfit are the shoes. These are the shoes I told you about a couple of weeks ago. The ones I had gotten my stepson for Christmas that he grew out of before he ever got to wear … well, they fit me just perfect!
This outfit is perfect for a casual get together (if we ever have those again) or running errands. What I love most about these shorts is the length. I believe they have a 4 or 5 inch inseam, so they are not too short. I had bought a pair of shorts from Target a month or so ago and they were a big no-no.
It is so hard to find shorts that are a decent length. I do not understand why all of these retailers sell shorts, marketed to grown, adult women that have a 2 ½ or 3 inch inseam. And look as though they have been painted to your legs. It’s ridiculous. But, luckily Walmart had half a brain and created a pair of shorts that are decent enough to wear in front of children and don’t cut off your blood flow. Thanks, Walmart.
Anyway, now that I got that off my chest, I love the classic look of this outfit. These classics are something we all need in our closets, because they will never go out of style.
The top can carry you through all four seasons, pairing it with jeans, leggings, or even sweats. The shorts could go through early fall, before it gets too chilly, by throwing on a cardigan.
Next time you’re buying your groceries, head over to the clothing section and check out the sales racks. You won’t be disappointed!
Have a great week and happy shopping!