Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has been ok, save for some adjustments to our schedules that I’m still getting used to. Oh well, variety is the spice of life, I guess.
Since we are in full swing of this bright New Year, it’s safe to say a lot of us have already forgotten about our New Year’s Resolutions.
I told you a couple of weeks ago I was planning to try to save money, and saving money means fewer shopping trips. I’m sure you have seen the meme that talks about how the person is trying to tell themselves they don’t need a new outfit for every occasion of their life, right? Well, that’s me, currently.
I am really trying to go through my closet and see just how many outfits I can make from what I currently have. Take the dress in the picture, for example.
I told you about it before, months ago. I wore it to a wedding back in the summer and hung it up and forgot all about it. Well, I saw it the other day and thought “you know, that would make a perfect Easter dress”.
And it would, with a few adjustments. I could add a denim jacket and black booties for a cool, 90’s vibe, or a pale cardigan and flats for a sweeter, lady-like feel. I even have some nude, strappy heels that would go great with either of those choices.
Switching up the accessories could make a huge difference, too. Say you have a plain blue dress that you always wear a gold necklace with. Changing out the gold necklace for a silver one would really make a huge difference, even though it sounds kind of silly.
Sometimes it’s as if we get into a routine with our clothes (just as we do our lives), and we only wear this jacket with this dress or these shoes with these jeans. I do this, too. I guess we are afraid of change, no matter how minimal. But, it can really be fun to switch it up every now and then. Plus, adding a pair of shoes to an outfit you normally wouldn’t wear them with creates a whole new outfit that you would have previously never even thought of. All it takes is a little creativity.
So honestly, you really don’t need a new outfit for every event. Heck, even the Queen of England doesn’t rush out and get a new suit for every soiree she attends. And, if the Queen of England can get by, so can we.
Have a great week and happy saving!