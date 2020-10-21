Hello all. I hope your week has been good. Mine has been ok, albeit a little busier than normal.
I ended up having an emergency dentist appointment due to a severe toothache. So, it looks like I’m either going to have to have a root canal or have my tooth pulled. Either way, I’m not looking forward to that. The infection has made me feel a little rough, even though I have been taking antibiotics.
Since I had some errands to run over the weekend, I had to get up and get myself off the couch and out the door. I thought about dressing up a little, but between my throbbing tooth and swollen face — I just wasn’t feeling it.
So, I went more for comfort than style. This outfit is a lot like the one I told you about last week, but just a snazzier version.
The sweatshirt and jeggings are both from Walmart. I’ve told you about both of them before. The sweatshirt, which was around $8, is Wal-Mart’s Time and True brand. It’s the perfect basic piece. It’s cozy and warm, and goes great with the jeggings, which are also Time and True and were around $12.
I’ve been wearing these shoes a lot more too, and have been having a lot of fun finding different outfits to pair them with. Not only are they perfect for basic, casual outfits like this one, they’re super trendy right now, too. This outfit was perfect for a semi-lazy day of hanging out at home and running a few errands. Especially considering I was able to look human while feeling like death warmed over.
Outfits like this one are a must for anybody’s closet. We all have those days where we want to feel cute and put together, but the thought of putting on actual jeans makes you die a little inside. So, this outfit was the best of both worlds. At least until I could get home to my sweats and the sweet relief of my heating pad.
Have a great week and happy shopping!