Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine was pretty good, albeit a little busy, but that's ok. It helps make time go by faster, and whenever I am counting down to vacation, naturally I want it to go by as quickly as possible.
While I was out and about getting last minute items for my week off, I was able to do a little window shopping. Well, I wouldn't necessarily call it shopping, more like scoping out new deals.
Right now is the perfect time to stock up on summer essentials, even if summer is almost over. There are deals and sales and markdowns almost everywhere, and some of them are unbelievable.
Walmart has pretty much all of their summer stuff on sale right now. Their Terra and Sky brand of denim shorts are marked down to $9! Even their Levi's were $9. That is a pretty sweet deal. Bathing suits were also deeply discounted, coming in at around $10 for some of them. They also had a lot of their tote bags on sale too, especially their straw beach bags. For whatever reason, they are $3 at Rt. 60 Walmart but $9 at Wayne. So riddle me that if you can (insert shrugging emoji here).
Regardless of the price of beach bags, there were all sorts of deals worth looking into.
J.C. Penney is another place with some pretty hot deals right now. I get text alerts from them and my phone has been lighting up for days with new sale alerts. They are having 60% off swimwear, so there's another option for bathing suits if Walmart doesn't tickle your fancy. Old Navy is having a big sale, too. Some items are marked down up to 50% off.
Gabe's had a rather large clearance rack up the other day; with an assortment of dresses, jumpsuits, and skirts, all for dirt cheap.
Most retailers have huge sales around this time of year. It helps to clear out merchandise quickly to make room for fall and winter items, plus brings in more customers along with the back to school shoppers, thus increasing their profits. So it really is a win-win for all involved.
It's easy to get caught up in the craziness of back to school prep, but let's not forget there's still plenty of summer left. We have another couple months of hot weather, so why not take advantage of these deals?
If you're in the market for some new summer styles, don't wait around until next year.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.