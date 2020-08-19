Essential reporting in volatile times.

Shopping your closet can lead to a cool, clean outfit when you are sick of your comfortable clothes.

Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine certainly has. I have spent another week working from home, so my trips out are few and far between. And, my stepson turned 9 the other day!

I can’t believe it, he’s growing so fast. But, that’s what kids do. Since he didn’t want a party this year (for obvious reasons) we decided to just do pizza and cake with the grandparents. He really enjoyed it and I think they did too.

Since I was going to be working from home, running to a doctor’s appointment, stopping to pick up a few odds and ends, then back home to hop back on my laptop and work a few more hours while wrapping gifts, I figured it was best that I go ahead and get ready for the day early. That way I would already be dressed and ready to go when work was over and the “party” began.

I know it sounds crazy, but when I was getting ready I decided I was tired of wearing shorts all the time (especially gym shorts) and opted for jeans. Especially since I was leaving Wayne County for the first time in a while. So, I did a little closet shopping.

I know I told you about it last week, but I figured I would go back to basics and pull out some items I hadn’t worn in a while. The top was an H&M purchase from a few years ago, while the jeans are about six years old and have definitely earned their keep.

The shoes are the newest part of the outfit. I told you about them this past spring and they have been my go-tos ever since.

This outfit was perfect for a busy day. It was comfortable and cool, even though it was hot and humid outside, and I was a busy bee all day long.

Another great thing about this outfit is that once the weather starts cooling down, I could add a cardigan, making it a great transition outfit. You honestly can’t beat the basics, and this outfit is proof.

Have a great week and happy shopping!

Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.

