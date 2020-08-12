Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has been ok, albeit a little busy. But, that’s better than being bored I guess!
I’m working from home again this week, so that’s always a plus. I have found myself once again wandering around the internet, adding things to my cart, only to leave them there. I am trying, and more often than not, failing to save money.
But, I would like some new items for fall. Since I am trying to save money, I’ve been rummaging through my closet a lot putting together new outfits. Things I normally only wear together I have been splitting up and adding to other items that I never would have paired together before. It’s such a neat way to “shop” in your own closet, and you would really be surprised at just how many new outfits you can create by doing this.
I know I’ve talked to you guys about this before, but it really comes in handy now with everything that’s going on. Since we are about to change seasons and the weather will be cooling down soon, now would be the time to go shopping for coats and sweaters and the like.
Since that’s a bit easier said than done these days, closet shopping is the way to go. Not only does it keep you safe and you don’t have to wear your mask, you save money!
If you’re unsure how to get started, or if you’re like me and it’s hard to imagine wearing a certain top with a certain pair of pants that you never, ever wear together, start small. You can add booties with a summer dress, or throw on a denim jacket, like I’ve done here. I never would have imagined putting these items together, but I did and it works.
The colors of the dress are bright and sunny, but the neutral color of the booties helps to tie everything together. Honestly, the newest item here is the dress, which I got at the Dollar General over a year ago. I’ve had the jacket almost seven years now, and the booties close to five.
I spent zero dollars putting this together and now I have something new to toss on when I have no idea what to wear.
So, if you’re itching for some new clothes but don’t want to leave your house, shop your own closet! You never know what you might find.
Have a great week and happy shopping!