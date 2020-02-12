20200212-wcno-fashion01

Katrina Dick wears a fleece-lined sweatshirt with a trusty pair of boyfriend jeans and leopard print slip on sneakers, for a comfy, casual outfit.

 Courtesy of Katrina Dick

Hello all I hope your week has been well. I wish I could say mine has, but it has been a little less than stellar. But, it could also have been a lot worse. Even though it wasn’t great, I’ll count my blessings over my burdens.

I did venture up to TJ Maxx and Homegoods one day last week. I was looking for couch pillows, but couldn’t really find any I liked, or that I could afford (also why are pillows so expensive?). I did, however, stroll through the clothing aisle.

I found this adorable crewneck sweatshirt, on sale for $15! I had to have it, especially since crew necks are my favorite and it was one that I could actually wear outside of the house.

It’s fleece lined, so it was especially handy during the snow last week.

One thing I love about it is that it’s not especially frumpy. It’s still a sweatshirt, but it’s fitted enough that it’s not hanging down to my knees and the sleeves aren’t overly long. Plus, it’s gray, so I can wear it with jeans, leggings, or whatever and it will go.

Here, I’ve paired it with my trusty pair of boyfriend jeans and leopard print slip on sneakers, for a comfy, casual outfit.

Just decent enough to run errands in, but still comfortable. And, with everything that’s been going on these last few weeks, the last thing I want (or need) to worry about is what I’m wearing.

If you’re looking for a fuss free, comfy outfit, then give something like this a try. Have a great week and happy shopping!

Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.