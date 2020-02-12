Hello all I hope your week has been well. I wish I could say mine has, but it has been a little less than stellar. But, it could also have been a lot worse. Even though it wasn’t great, I’ll count my blessings over my burdens.
I did venture up to TJ Maxx and Homegoods one day last week. I was looking for couch pillows, but couldn’t really find any I liked, or that I could afford (also why are pillows so expensive?). I did, however, stroll through the clothing aisle.
I found this adorable crewneck sweatshirt, on sale for $15! I had to have it, especially since crew necks are my favorite and it was one that I could actually wear outside of the house.
It’s fleece lined, so it was especially handy during the snow last week.
One thing I love about it is that it’s not especially frumpy. It’s still a sweatshirt, but it’s fitted enough that it’s not hanging down to my knees and the sleeves aren’t overly long. Plus, it’s gray, so I can wear it with jeans, leggings, or whatever and it will go.
Here, I’ve paired it with my trusty pair of boyfriend jeans and leopard print slip on sneakers, for a comfy, casual outfit.
Just decent enough to run errands in, but still comfortable. And, with everything that’s been going on these last few weeks, the last thing I want (or need) to worry about is what I’m wearing.
If you’re looking for a fuss free, comfy outfit, then give something like this a try. Have a great week and happy shopping!