Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has. I was finally able to hang up some bird feeders, so I have really enjoyed watching the birds the past few days. I do wish the weather would perk up some, but I guess it will soon enough.
It looks like things might start getting back to normal, or at least a new normal, pretty soon, so that’s something to look forward to.
A lot of us, however, are probably going to be stuck at home for the next couple of weeks. Since I am going to be home for the next little bit, I am still trying my best to get up and get ready for the day.
Some days it’s easier said than done; especially with all this gloomy weather we have been having. But, that’s why I love this outfit.
It is not only super cute and trendy, but it is ultra-comfortable for a long day spent working from home.
This sweatshirt was a Target purchase from last fall, for around $20. It was one I wore once and put away and completely forgot about. I found it during my quarantine clean out I told you about a couple weeks ago.
I don’t know why I didn’t wear it more often back in the fall and winter, because I love it so much. It goes great with leggings and my trusty black slip on sneakers, but it would be perfect with denim shorts on a cool summer night, too. Plus, the camo is right on trend.
Another great thing about this sweatshirt is that it is still available on Target’s website, on sale for $14.00!
Now is the time to stock up on these closet staples, so why not take advantage? A lot of stores are having sales on their “comfy clothes.” Which, if you think about it, is a great marketing tool for those of us who are usually in office attire five days a week.
It’s nice to have comfy, cozy clothes that are actually cute. Have a great week and happy (online) shopping!