Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has been especially tiresome, but sometimes that happens.
Although it’s been a few days since I was able to get all gussied up, I have enjoyed the comfort of staying in whenever possible. With the nasty weather we’ve had lately, it just seems fitting to sit by a warm fire in your finest sweats.
I know I told you all about joggers a while back, but I wanted to tell you about the Time and True brand from Walmart, especially since most of them are on sale now for about $5.
In fact, Walmart has a lot of items on sale right now. The other day when I was there, they had really nice jackets on sale for about $15, sweaters for around $7, and some really cute purses anywhere from $11-$15.
But, what I was most excited about was the joggers. This brand is probably my favorite. They are warm and cozy, and super comfy. They’re fleece lined, so they’re really soft inside.
Even though they’re sweat pants, they’re a little more fitted so they aren’t as frumpy as you’d think.
If you paired them with the right top, say a denim jacket and white t-shirt, you could even wear them to run errands. Plus, these have pockets, which is always a bonus.
Time and True even has sweatshirts to match, which were also on sale for $5. If you’re looking for some cute and cozy lounge wear, or even some deeply discounted items to get you through until summer, check out those deals.
Have a great week and happy shopping!