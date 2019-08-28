Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine certainly has. I've loved these cooler temperatures. It's nice to walk outside and not melt as soon as you do.
These cooler temps also have me dreaming of fall days. I know I have mentioned it before, but fall is my absolute favorite season. Now that we are a little less than a month away, I have really been thinking about fall fashion.
If you look on Instagram or Pinterest, you'll find a plethora of guys and gals showing off their new "fall hauls." While those looks are great, they can be a bit pricey. What really gets my goat is they will talk about how they got such a good deal on something or how it is "just like" an outfit some celebrity I have never heard of wore, but for way less. But, the ironic thing is, there are way less and my way less couldn't be more different. I don't know about y'all, but $70 for jeans or $50 for a shirt just isn't in my budget.
So, where does that leave us normal folks who still want to be trendy but don't have unlimited funds? Well, that just means we have to look a little bit harder. That's why I wanted to tell you about some of my favorite stores, where I always get the best deals.
Of course, my all-time favorite store ever is H&M. Not only are they cheap, but their trendy styles and great customer service are second to none. Plus, they have clearance deals quite often, and I don't know too many places where you can get a pair of well-fitting jeans for less than $10.
We can't forget about Walmart, either. Honestly, Walmart has really stepped up their game over the last few years and the quality of their pieces has really gotten a lot better. They have some really on trend items now and I can hardly go grocery shopping without checking out the clothing section. Not sure if that's good or bad, but I'll take it.
My next go to would have to be Old Navy. They always have the latest trends, but with fair prices. While there are some things I find a little too expensive, they tend to go on sale fairly quickly, so you don't have to hold out too long to get a great deal. The clothes are well made and hold up pretty great. I wore a skirt just the other day that I bought there in 2013. One of my favorite cardigans came from there about five years ago. It's one of those places you can count on, not only for the prices but the quality of clothes.
Another place I like to wander around in for hours is Target. The selection and quality can't be beat, but sometimes the prices are a little high for my taste. They are super trendy but also offer some classics that will hold up for years to come. Their cardigan selection is probably the best, and often even cheaper than Old Navy.
Last but not least would have to be Gabriel Brothers; simply because of price. The inventory is always changing, so if you see something you like you better grab it quick. You do have to do some digging, but for trendy pieces, you really can't beat it. While the quality of some of the items you find might not be the greatest, for the most part they hold up ok. Gabe's is a great go to for trendiness on a budget, and sometimes you can really snag some impressive pieces.
So, if you want to update your fall wardrobe but your budget's a little tight, all is not lost.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.