Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has actually been pretty good, which I am extremely grateful for. Plus, springing forward the other day helped quite a bit.
But, even though we have officially changed our clocks, that doesn’t mean the temperatures are going to jump to 80 degrees any time soon. Even though the past few days have been nice and mild, it’s still March and still (at least for another week) winter.
It could always get cold again. I remember a couple of years ago we had some snow flurries in April! With that being said, welcome to that weird time of year once again, where we have no idea what to wear because the weather seems to change every millisecond.
Since we are in that spring time homestretch, I am sure that most of you are anxiously awaiting breaking out your spring attire. Unfortunately, most of our spring wear isn’t the warmest.
So, how do we transition to spring without freezing during an unexpected cold snap? The outfit pictured could help.
I told you about this sweater way back in December. I wore it for Christmas, and I think it’s perfect to transition to spring in, too! The emerald color not only worked at Christmas time, but it’s also great for St. Patrick’s Day.
Here I paired it with distressed jeans and my tried and true loafers. Normally, I would wear this sweater with jeggings and booties, but since I wanted to be more in line with the season, I decided flats would work better.
What’s even better is this sweater is insanely warm, making it perfect for those chilly spring days, and who doesn’t love wearing flats? This whole outfit is ridiculously comfortable. I don’t see why we all can’t be warm and cozy while we endure the weird transition time that is spring.
Have a great week and happy shopping!