Hello all. I hope your week has been well. Mine has, even though these days it seems as though one week just runs right into the next, and it’s hard to tell just what day it actually is.
Hopefully, soon we can get back to some sense of normalcy or at least venturing out into the public without being afraid. But until then, I guess we are stuck at home doing the best we can.
One thing I have been doing during my time at home is cleaning. I’m not talking about your regular daily cleaning like sweeping and dusting, I’m talking major clean-outs of cabinets, drawers and closets.
With all this spare time, I have found that I am able to go through my closet more efficiently, without having to rush around and get it done. It’s been nice to go through and find all those things I have forgotten about, and I have even been able to put together some “new” old outfits.
This is the perfect time, especially since summer is right around the corner, to clean out and get rid of what we don’t wear or want anymore, and give new life to those items of clothing that we may have forgotten about. Plus, with the extra time, you can coordinate and try out combinations that you might not have thought about otherwise.
You could even work on a capsule wardrobe for summer, not only giving you extra space in your closet but also giving you extra time in the mornings since you won’t be wondering what to wear that day.
This way, you can go through what you already have, and get a better understanding of what you may need for summer. In a way, you might even save some money!
Have a great week and happy (online) shopping!