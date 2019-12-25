Hello all, I hope you have the absolute Merriest of Christmases!
Crazy to think that it is all over with, and all the hustle and bustle of the last few weeks is done. For now, at least.
It seems as though I have had to go to Walmart, Target, the mall, or somewhere like that every day for the last couple of weeks. While I was popping in and out of all those places, I did get a few minutes to slow down and do a little shopping for myself, at Target.
They had so many cute sweaters that I just couldn’t make a decision. I browsed through the jeans, and stopped at the jeggings. I’ve never bought jeggings from Target but these caught my eye.
They were the perfect color and best of all, they looked and felt like real jeans. Don’t get me wrong, I love my Walmart jeggings, but these were way better quality. These are the Universal Thread brand, and were around $24.99. While they were almost double what I pay at Walmart, they were worth it.
For starters, the look and feel of real jeans was a huge plus. They don’t have a stretchy waistband, like the Walmart type. Instead, they have a button and a zipper. The fact that they felt so much like jeans but were still tight to my leg like a legging made me love them even more.
I have trouble finding jeans that fit just right, especially when they are advertised as “jeggings” or even “super skinny.” That usually means they are going to be loose on my legs and I will have to roll them up fifty times. But these were absolutely perfect. They fit great and I only had to roll them a little, which for me (I’m 5’1”) is really saying something.
Plus, the fact that they are made like regular blue jeans means I can wear them with shorter tops or tuck in my shirt and not look ridiculous.
If you are in the market for a reasonably priced, great fitting, awesome pair of jeggings, then try these out. You won’t be sorry! Have a great week and happy shopping