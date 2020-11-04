Hello all. I hope your week has been going well. Mine was a lot better than last week. Plus, we’ve started a new month which means we are that much closer to 2020 finally being over.
Now that we are in November, it’s a safe bet to say the weather will be turning and staying colder. With that being said, it’s time to file away our summer wear and trade it out for the warm, fuzzy sweaters we’ve been waiting so long to wear.
I have really been stocking up on them the past few years, and I am so glad I did. I love sweaters. There’s something about them that’s so calming, and when you put one on it feels as though, for at least a minute or two, things might not be as bad as they seem.
Not only are they calming in a work full of chaos, but they are also super versatile. You can dress them up with nice accessories and heels or booties, or keep them casual with a pair of crisp sneakers and minimal accessories. Plus, they are perfect for all the cold, frosty days we have in store.
The sweater pictured came from Gabe’s a few years ago. It was around $10 and has been pretty handy when I needed to throw on something warm. Here I paired it with black jeggings from Walmart and my trusty hand me down sneakers. It’s the perfect casual outfit for running errands. Especially since we are heading into the season where it seems as though we spend more time in the store than we do at home. This is the perfect outfit to throw on for a day out getting groceries or stocking up for Christmas. Not only is it trendy, it’s super comfy too, so you can wear it all day without feeling uncomfortable. If you wanted, you could switch out the sneakers for some heeled booties, add some jewelry, and you would have a whole new outfit.
Have a good week, and happy shopping!