Hello all, I hope your week has been good. Mine has, especially since I got to get out of the house and spend the day with my family.
Don’t get me wrong, I love working from home but I do miss getting out in the world. So, the other day I got ready, put my makeup on, and we went out shopping. We just went to get some household supplies and fall decorations, but it was so nice to put jeans on again and curl my hair.
I told you about these jeans a few weeks ago. I got them on sale from Old Navy and they are quickly becoming my favorites. They are really on trend right now and can be dressed up or down, depending on how I want to style them.
The shirt is an oldie but a goodie, and I’ve told you about it more than once. I got it from H&M a couple years ago and I really wish I could find some more like it. It’s so comfy and stretchy, and I can style it so many different ways. It was about $9.99 and it has definitely been worth the money.
Since these jeans have a high waist, I tucked the shirt in, and I really like how it looks. It’s trendy, but the high waist and stretchy material of the shirt keeps it loose and comfortable.
The booties came from Target last fall, but I have only gotten to wear them a few times. So, I thought I would try them out with this outfit, and I really like how it looks with the top and the distressing in the jeans.
This outfit was perfect for a day of errands, and was perfectly on trend for the season. It just goes to show you don’t have to go out and spend money on new outfits for fall.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.