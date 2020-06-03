Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has, even if I am back in the office now. I loved working from home and would like to be able to it some more here and there; but, I have to say, it is nice to get back into my normal routine again.
Last week, we were able to take a little day trip up to Babcock State Park. We got to enjoy the pretty, sunny day, and even ate at a restaurant! We hadn’t ate at a restaurant since probably January, so that was pretty great by itself. It was so good to get out and about and enjoy the amazing beauty our state has to offer.
Since we were going to be outside most of the day and it was about 9,000 degrees out, I wanted to wear something cool and comfortable.
I told you about this tank top last year, when I paired it with different shorts for a trip to the zoo. It’s a classic and I love it because it is so versatile.
This time, however, I wanted to tell you about my sandals. I got them a couple of weeks ago on one of my many trips to, you guessed it, Walmart. I had been wanting a new pair of foot bed sandals, and these just happened to be on sale for $11.50.
I love the neutral color of the straps. The design and color can be paired with lots of different outfits, from shorts to dresses or even a t-shirt and jeans. Plus, these are really on trend right now, and for less than $12, you can’t beat it. They still have them on sale, too! Not only are they cute and trendy, they were actually pretty comfortable, too.
Hopefully the weather will stay sandal friendly and I can get more use out of these. Have a great week and happy shopping!