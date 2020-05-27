20200527-wcn-fashion01

Walmart offers a variety of affordable swimsuits.

 Via Walmart,com

Hello all, I hope your week has been well, and that you all had a great Memorial Day. I sure did, even if it was a bit different this year.

Now that we have passed the unofficial start to summer, I’m excited for warmer weather and finally getting to do all the fun summer activities that I love so much. Mainly kayaking, boating and just being outside in any capacity.

On one of my many trips to Walmart for groceries, I took a look at their bathing suits. If I’m being honest, bathing suits have always been the one article of clothing that I have never cared much about.

I always looked at them as something I had to have, like socks, but it never went any further than that. Up until a couple of years ago, I owned one bathing suit, and it was only when it began to fall apart that I decided to start shopping for another.

Now I am the proud owner of about 3-4, courtesy of my mother. But, the ones at Walmart really caught my eye, not just for their designs but the cute way they were cut.

They looked, dare I say, comfortable! A comfortable bathing suit is like finding a four leaf clover. You know they’re out there, but stumbling across one is almost impossible.

And to me, a comfortable bathing suit is extremely important; especially since I am going to be sitting in my kayak for hours and don’t want to have to keep tugging and pulling.

That’s why I love the one piece selection Walmart has. They have really stepped up their bathing suit game the past couple of years, and have a lot of options for those of us who need a little extra coverage. Plus, they are cheap, usually ranging from $20-$25, but have been on sale for about $15.

They have plenty of options, and the price really can’t be beat. I never understood why bathing suits were so dang expensive, especially for the minimal service that they provide. This might be why I never really shopped for them or thought of them as anything other than a necessary evil associated with swimming. But I really couldn’t pass these up.

I ended up finding a super cute red one, very simple but still very trendy. It was on sale for $16.50, and will definitely see me through the summer.

So, if you’re in the market for a new swimsuit but don’t want to shell out big bucks, take a look at Walmart’s selection.

Have a great week and happy shopping!

Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.