Hello all, I hope your week has been well, and that you all had a great Memorial Day. I sure did, even if it was a bit different this year.
Now that we have passed the unofficial start to summer, I’m excited for warmer weather and finally getting to do all the fun summer activities that I love so much. Mainly kayaking, boating and just being outside in any capacity.
On one of my many trips to Walmart for groceries, I took a look at their bathing suits. If I’m being honest, bathing suits have always been the one article of clothing that I have never cared much about.
I always looked at them as something I had to have, like socks, but it never went any further than that. Up until a couple of years ago, I owned one bathing suit, and it was only when it began to fall apart that I decided to start shopping for another.
Now I am the proud owner of about 3-4, courtesy of my mother. But, the ones at Walmart really caught my eye, not just for their designs but the cute way they were cut.
They looked, dare I say, comfortable! A comfortable bathing suit is like finding a four leaf clover. You know they’re out there, but stumbling across one is almost impossible.
And to me, a comfortable bathing suit is extremely important; especially since I am going to be sitting in my kayak for hours and don’t want to have to keep tugging and pulling.
That’s why I love the one piece selection Walmart has. They have really stepped up their bathing suit game the past couple of years, and have a lot of options for those of us who need a little extra coverage. Plus, they are cheap, usually ranging from $20-$25, but have been on sale for about $15.
They have plenty of options, and the price really can’t be beat. I never understood why bathing suits were so dang expensive, especially for the minimal service that they provide. This might be why I never really shopped for them or thought of them as anything other than a necessary evil associated with swimming. But I really couldn’t pass these up.
I ended up finding a super cute red one, very simple but still very trendy. It was on sale for $16.50, and will definitely see me through the summer.
So, if you’re in the market for a new swimsuit but don’t want to shell out big bucks, take a look at Walmart’s selection.
Have a great week and happy shopping!