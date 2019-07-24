Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has been pretty good, aside from the fact that we have basically been living on the face of the sun the past few days.
Oh well, soon it will be fall and all we will have left of summer is fading tan lines and good memories. However, it is still the middle of summer, which means it's also the middle of wedding season.
We have a wedding coming up next month, so it might even be hotter by then than it is now. If that's even possible. Since this wedding is outdoors, I wanted to get a new dress that would be wedding appropriate but also cool and summery. Trust me, finding one that didn't break the bank was a feat itself.
Originally, I had found one at Dressbarn that I absolutely fell in love with. What I didn't love about it, though, was the price tag. It was $69.99. But, I thought it would be worth it since I wanted a nice dress and it was so pretty.
I tried it on and put it back, thinking I would come back and get it when it got a little closer to when I needed it. But, that was a few weeks ago, and I still hadn't gone back to pick it up. I just couldn't wrap my mind around spending $70 on a dress for a wedding, when I didn't even spend $70 on my own wedding dress. The longer I waited the more absurd that idea became.
One day last week I decided I would try to see if I could find one a little cheaper; I was hoping to find one somewhere in the $30 range.
So, I took my lunch hour and headed to Gabriel Brother's, just to see what, if anything, they had to offer. Imagine my surprise when I found this little number, right there towards the front of the store! It was the same style as the one I had loved so much from Dressbarn, but this one was even prettier. Not only that, but it was a tad dressier than the other one. So naturally, I had to try it on. Once I did, I knew it was the one I was going to get.
The best part? It was $7.99. So, I walked out of there with a dress I loved for $8. Let me tell you, that is an awesome feeling. I guess that just proves it really does pay to shop around. Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.