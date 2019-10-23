Hello all. I hope your week has been well, mine certainly has. I am loving this fall weather and being able to finally wear all my favorite fall outfits! One of the perks of cold weather is being able to wear boots.
I love boots, but my favorite type is booties. Tall boots seem to make me look dumpy if I try wearing them with jeans or leggings, which is one of the reasons I love booties so much. They are so versatile, and can be paired with pretty much anything and still look polished.
I hadn’t really planned on getting any new shoes for fall, since I was pretty much set in the boot department but my favorite pair of booties I had gotten at Walmart last year started to beg for mercy.
Last winter, I had noticed that the soles were starting to come loose. Instead of tossing them out like any reasonable, sane person would have done, I glued them back together with Gorilla Glue. It help up fairly well and got me through the rest of the season.
Then, the other day, the unthinkable happened.
I wore them to work and as I was walking through the office I tripped over something. It was the sole of my shoe! They had come loose once again. As much as I loved them, I reasoned that I had gotten more than my $14 out of them and it might be time for some new ones.
I scoured the internet for the perfect pair. I wanted something I could wear on a daily basis, not super dressy, but not super casual either. Something low heeled, tan, and I could just throw on that would go with anything. The only place I could find anything even remotely close to what I was looking for was Target. While they had a pair that I fell in love with, the price was enough to keep me from adding them to my cart. $34.99. I know that’s not bad for shoes and especially not bad for boots, but seriously folks, there had to be something out there cheaper than that. So, instead of spending all my free time searching the internet for the perfect pair, I decided to actually walk into a store and see what they had to offer.
Imagine my surprise when I found this pair, just sitting there on the shelf at Gabe’s, like they were waiting for me to pick them up and take them home. I fell in love with them. They had everything I was looking for, and the little buckle detail was a huge plus. The heel was low enough for me to wear them all day without any aches or pains, and the color was perfect. They didn’t have a tag and weren’t even connected, but after a little inspecting it was safe to say that they belonged together. I wasn’t sure how much they were, because the sticker on the inside was scratched out, but I could tell they weren’t more than $20. So, I tried them on. They fit perfectly and my day of shopping was complete. They ended up ringing up for $14.99!! The same price I had paid for my pair last year, at Walmart.
Gabe’s is a great place for clothes, but we often forget about their shoe department. Let me tell ya, their boot game is strong this year. They had so many options; I was pretty dang impressed. If you’re in the market for new boots this year, check ‘em out. You won’t be disappointed.
Have a great week and happy shopping!