Hello all. I hope your week has been well. Mine has, although a little hectic. It seems like the past few weeks have flown by, which is good, because it means that our schedules will be getting back to normal that much sooner.
Even with all the craziness, I was able to sneak up to Marshall’s one day last week during my lunch hour.
I was looking for some home décor, but nothing really caught my eye, so I browsed the clothing section instead. They were having a huge sale, with a lot of items discounted.
That’s where I found this sweater. It was marked down to $6! I fell in love with it immediately.
The colors, which I am still trying to figure out if the stripes are navy blue or black, the feel, and the way it’s made, all add up to the perfect comfy sweater.
Since I wasn’t sure about the color of the stripes (I made the executive decision that they’re black), I paired it with black jeggings, which I got at Walmart for $12, and my hand-me-down loafers that came from a now since retired co-worker’s neighbor.
I loved this outfit and most definitely will be wearing it again. The sweater is a high-low cut, so it’s a bit longer in the back and shorter in the front, so I didn’t really have to do any tucking. The cowl-neck makes it super cozy and warm, but the material isn’t too thick or heavy, which makes it even more comfortable with a coat.
The only downfall was I had to wear a tank under it, which was not easy to tuck into leggings. Not only is this outfit super trendy, stylish, and comfy, but the price ($18 for the whole shebang) can’t be beat.
You don’t have to spend yourself into the poor house to be stylish.
Have a great week and happy shopping!