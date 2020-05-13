20200513-wcno-fashion01

Simple shirts from Walmart such as this one are great staple pieces, especially when returning to work.

 Courtesy of Katrina Dick

Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has, we celebrated my dad’s 71st birthday the other day!

While there wasn’t a big party or even kisses and hugs, there was lots of laughter, cake, and smiles, so that was well worth it.

The next day was even better. It brought some much needed good news, which answered a lot of prayers and eased some pretty serious anxiety.

The only downside to it at all was the weather. I am so tired of these cold, dreary days! One day last week, that wasn’t cold and rainy, I was able to sneak away to Walmart for a couple of hours, mainly to pick up some pictures I had ordered for my dad’s birthday present.

While I was looking around, about to suffocate in my mask, I found this top. It was on sale for $5! I loved it as soon as I saw it, but even more so when I put it on. It’s a boyfriend t-shirt, so it’s a little boxier than your regular top would be. Plus, while it’s short sleeve and perfect for summer, the sleeves are a little longer, so it covers up the parts of my arms I am most self-conscious about.

Who would have figured that in order to have toned arms you have to lift weights? Crazy, right? But anyways, the way it fits is great. It’s perfect to leave untucked, like I have here, or you could do a front tuck for a whole different look. It looks great with jeggings and flats, but would also go well with shorts and sandals if it ever warms up. It even looks great with a cardigan over it, which is what I wore it with originally.

I am hoping to find some more just like this one. They do offer more colors, but those aren’t on sale. They were $8.98 on the Walmart website, which is still a pretty great deal.

Tops like this one are a closet staple. They can carry you through all seasons, and are a great go to for busy mornings (if we ever go back to work again).

Have a great week and happy (online) shopping!

Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.

