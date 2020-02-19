Recently I submitted a letter about trying to adopt a dog from the shelter and the negative experience I had. After that letter I sent an email to the director of the shelter.
I told her about the situation and how I felt it wasn’t fair to deny us the dog because we were going to keep it outside. She immediately contacted me and apologized for my experience.
I had included a lot of information of what accommodations he would have at my house. She agreed that he would have a good home with us. She explained that the new procedure just started and they were still working out the bugs. She made everything right.
I’m pleased to say that we picked him up and introduced him to our other dog. He’s now an official member of our family. I urge anyone looking for a pet to visit the shelter and give a homeless animal a home.
Kimberly Spears
Milton