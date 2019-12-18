In the November meeting of the Genoa Elementary Local School Improvement Council (LSIC), the council voted to present some accurate facts and points of concern to the Wayne County Board of Education in hope that the members will strongly consider them as they vote on the closure of Genoa and Dunlow Elementary School followed by a consolidation of both schools at Dunlow Elementary.
This council completely understands the circumstances that Wayne County Schools is facing in this situation. We at Genoa understand the loss of enrollment across Wayne County and the financial burden this has caused.
As we move forward in this dilemma, we hope the board will consider the facts that we are presenting to allow each of them to make a better financial decision, thus making them good financial stewards of this county’s tax dollars.
It has been stated that Genoa cannot accommodate the number of students from both schools. The combination of both schools with their current numbers would total 139 students. Genoa currently has a total student capacity rating of 220 when all rooms are utilized as classrooms.
There are several points that we want the board to consider concerning the facilities of both schools.
On pages 28-41 of the Proposed Closure Document which has been released to the public and published in various newspapers, we have found many outdated data points, facts and dollar amounts for both schools because the report was completed in 2009-2010. This information is very misleading to the public and our board members concerning dollar amounts and facility needs at both schools.
When comparing the 2009 facilities report with the most recent report completed in 2019, it is very noticeable that the newer facility of Genoa Elementary has far less renovation needs to progress into the future and is the most cost-effective solution for the county.
Some misleading facts in the 2010 School Building Authority of West Virginia Site Evaluation Worksheet for Genoa Elementary states on page 28, that there is a drainage issue behind the school, but since 2010 the rear diversion ditch has been addressed with the installation of a drainage culvert.
An issue with parking was also mentioned in the 2010 report, however we now have a paved asphalt (not gravel) parking lot that is lit by several dusk to dawn lights.
On page 30, an issue was sited concerning water sources. Genoa has had the installation of public water from Crum PSD after 2010 and no longer uses well water, therefore there is no need for a new pump nor water storage tank as suggested in the report.
On page 31, it is stated that Genoa needs a new roof, however a new roof was added on the main building after 2010 and a new roof was installed on the gym.
On page 32, it states that Genoa needs new exterior doors, however, doors have been replaced by utilizing safety funds after 2010.
On page 33, the 2010 report states that air handling systems need an update, however there have been new PTAC (AC/Heat) units installed in every room in the building in the last two years.
On page 42 in the list of building recommendations made in 2010 by the School Building Authority’s report, the only recommendation that has not been completed for Genoa Elementary is the installation of new windows. Therefore, the dollar amounts for Genoa listed on page 43 in the Building Improvement Cost Summary are not current and are incorrect.
Genoa Elementary LSIC requested the 2019 School Building Authority form sited in the Closing Proposal Document on pages 25 and 45 which was completed on July 26, 2019 by the district’s architectural firm.This document is an updated version of 2009-2010 report. We feel that this updated report gives the public and the board members a more accurate portrayal of the condition of Genoa and Dunlow Elementary Schools. We also feel that this document should have been released to the public in the Proposed Closing Document according to West Virginia State Policy 6204 which states: Attach the most recent School Building Authority (SBA) facility evaluation form and an updated form if the most recent SBA facility evaluation form is five years old or older.
By this current SBA form not being provided to the board until last week, and never being released to the public, we feel that our board and the public have been provided outdated information on the closure of these two schools.
We also feel that this proposal is out of compliance with West Virginia Department of Education Policy 6204 regarding school closures.
Since we realize that there is a need to remedy the situation of declining enrollment at both schools, we are not just asking the board to vote against this proposal, but we are providing them an alternative proposal for our school.
We are simply asking the board to consider giving Genoa Elementary the students that are currently living in Genoa, WV. Genoa Elementary has 62 students enrolled in grades K-5. According to Wayne County WVEIS data, there are 173 students living in Genoa, WV in grades PreK-5 attending a Wayne County School. We are asking that the board consider adding areas of Genoa, WV that contain students who would have a closer commute to Genoa Elementary than the current schools that they are attending.
These two areas that we are requesting contain enough students to bring Genoa’s enrollment to 137 students with less bus route changes than the Proposed Closing Document suggests, therefore saving additional funds for the county.
There are students living in these suggested areas that are closer to Genoa than to the school that they are currently being transported. For example, by extending Genoa’s boundary line 2.3 miles north from Country Boy’s Market on Route 152 at the mouth of Lambert Branch to the intersection of Route 152 and Route 37 and also include Hampton Ridge, Hickory Gap and Mill Creek areas of Genoa, the travel time of students living in these areas can be decreased 50% or more.
Here are a few examples:
- A student living on Joel’s Branch Road in Genoa is currently traveling 11 miles on a bus to Wayne Elementary. That student would only travel 3.7 miles to Genoa Elementary.
- A student living on Hickory Gap or Hampton Ridge Road in Genoa is currently traveling 10.6 miles to Fort Gay PreK-8. That student would only travel 3.3 miles to Genoa Elementary.
There are many students in this scenario, and board members have been provided a list of these students. This list contains each student’s address, current school enrolled, grade level, distance/time to Genoa Elementary and distance/time to the current school which the student is attending. We have also provided a transportation solution to the board for these scenarios. There are several families that are currently living in these areas that want this to occur.
We ask the public to consider the most accurate and current facts. Ask questions. Research the facts.
Due to flooding in Dunlow on Tuesday, the final public hearing has been rescheduled for Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Dunlow Elementary beginning at 5:00 p.m. Anyone wishing to speak or submit a written statement must sign in between 4-5 p.m.
We encourage anyone who wants their voice heard to be present at this meeting.