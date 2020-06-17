I may be a little biased, but big shoes need to be filled on the bench in Wayne County. I have known Darrell Pratt for most of my life. I also had the privilege of serving as his law clerk once I completed my legal education. He served as Wayne County Prosecutor for eleven years and Wayne County Circuit Court Judge for twenty-two years. He was a loyal public servant of Wayne County for over three decades and he will truly be missed.
One observation I made while working for Darrell was how seriously he took his elected position. He believed that the people of Wayne County elected him to fulfill a distinct role in our community. With great conviction, humility and effectiveness he carried out the duties incumbent upon his office. Judge Pratt sat on multiple boards that provided important services to our County. It is hard to accurately depict a career such as Darrell’s in a short letter to the editor. (He would prefer I didn’t anyways). I could summarize by simply saying that most of the people of Wayne County have no idea how fortunate we were to have Darrell Pratt as our judge for all those years.
I will look back fondly on the time I worked for Darrell. His example has had a huge impact on how I approach my legal career. Not only did I learn how to effectively address legal matters, but I saw firsthand how relationships are built amongst lawyers, court administration, law enforcement, clients and the public. He always treated law enforcement, attorneys, staff, court employees and members of the public with fairness, respect and professional courtesy. Judge Pratt would sometimes labor over tough decisions because he understood those decisions had the ability to impact people’s lives and it was that empathy, in my opinion, that made him such a great judge. He always strived to make the right decisions based on the law. We will miss his leadership and presence on the bench.
The citizens of Wayne County are in good hands. Jason Fry is the newly elected Circuit Judge of Wayne County. I know Jason to be a good, honest and fair man and a very capable attorney. He has worked as an assistant Wayne County Prosecutor for over a decade, counsel to the Wayne County Commission as well as private practice.
It is a changing of the guard so to speak. I want to wish Judge Pratt a happy retirement and thank him for his years of service to our county. Honorable Judge Fry, congratulations and best of luck in your new role as Circuit Judge of Wayne County.
Clayton Maddox
Huntington