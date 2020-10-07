During my time in the West Virginia House of Delegates, I have had the privilege of meeting representatives from all over this state.
Few of them display the type of character that Ralph Rodighiero does. He is genuinely one of the best people I have encountered at the Capitol.
Ralph has represented the people of Logan County for over a decade, and I have personally witnessed the devotion he has for his constituents. Ralph always puts the concerns of the people he represents above all else, even when it has gone against leadership. Each and every decision he makes is made with the impact on his constituents in mind.
Ralph has been one of the strongest supporters of working people that I have dealt with in the legislature. His door was always open to teachers and service personnel while they were fighting for better pay and insurance, and his office was often packed with people resting before returning to the rotunda.
Additionally, Ralph has been one of the strongest supporters of 2nd amendment rights and the pro-life movement in the House of Delegates and has fought for both consistently.
While Ralph and I are on the same page when it comes to policy, the biggest reason I support his election to the West Virginia State Senate is that he has been a friend and mentor to me.
When I was first elected to the House in 2016, the experience of entering the Capitol to work for the people of Wayne County was daunting. Without experienced people like Ralph Rodighiero to show me the ropes, it would have been much more difficult. There is not a doubt in my mind, that Ralph will do everything in his power to help the people of Wayne County if he is elected to the state senate.
For those reasons, I ask the people of this county to vote for Ralph Rodighiero for West Virginia State Senate in the 7th District.
Robert Thompson
Wayne