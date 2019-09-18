Liveglam is and has been the only monthly subscription service that I have had for a couple months now, and for perfectly good a reason! Did you know that they have different subscriptions to tend to every type of beauty lover? That's right, not one, but three different subscriptions, all in the beauty category. Let's jump right on into it!
My personal favorite is the Liveglam Morphe Me Subscription, where you get between three and six Morphe brushes every month for $19.99.
This month there are three eyeshadow brushes that are perfect to complete the perfect eye look.
The set includes the M453 crease blending brush, M423 flat definer brush, M461 duo jumbo crease brush, E21 deluxe angle blender brush and the E38 bent liner brush.
All of these brushes for just $19.99
So, ultimately seven brushes for $19.99, an amazing deal!
Next is the Liveglam Kiss Me subscription, which is obviously all about lip products! You get three lip products every single month for $19.99.
This months Kiss Me subscription comes with three different lip products including: the matte liquid lipstick in the shade '1st Class' which is a mauve-pink shade, a lip gloss in the shade Plane Jane which is a peachy nude, and their first ever lip scrub pencil "sugar baby" in the flavor watermelon, all for only $19.99.
Lastly is the Liveglam Shadow Me subscription, which is obviously all about eyeshadows. Shadow Me is a bi-monthly (every other month) subscription where you receive a palette with nine to 10 eye shadows ranging in all colors and finishes where you'll never see the same shade twice.
The next billing cycle is in October so there is a new palette coming! Shadow Me is $19.99 every two months
The list of benefits with Liveglam doesn't stop there. You can always view your collection before it ships to you, and if you don't like it that month, you can skip it or trade it for another collection! You earn points every month that you're active and there's a reward program, where you can spend the points that you have earned. The rewards include makeup from other brands, Kiss Me lippies, Morphe Brushes, Hair products, PayPal money and more. If you're unhappy at all with any of your subscriptions, you can cancel at anytime.
Until next week, beauty babes!