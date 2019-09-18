We can learn a lot by looking at the world with a child's eyes.
"We could talk to so many people and write about all kinds of things," one Prichard Elementary fifth grader shouted after they had just wrapped up a discussion about creating a newspaper for their school.
It's often easy to sit back and say that journalism, as a whole, is a sinking ship (to steal an analogy from my good friend Dave Lavender) but I was so encouraged last week when I got the chance to speak to the fifth graders at Prichard Elementary about the importance of a local newspaper.
"I often joked in the past few months that we are the band playing on the deck of the Titanic but to keep our chins up and play the hell out of that last song," Dave said in a Facebook post after he was layed off from the Herald-Dispatch earlier this year.
Well, buddy, you'll be happy to know these fifth graders are singing now.
They had some great questions about what journalism is and should be, how we cover whole cities and counties with just a handful of people, how may different people work to get a paper out to the public (editors, copy desk workers, reporters, distributors) and were genuinely excited, it seemed, for the chance to something on a smaller scale within their own school.
It's my understanding that their teachers are taking the time to educate them on what local media can do for it's community. If people are teaching the importance of it it makes it so much easier for a rising generation to understand the need for feet on the ground in their communities.
I was encouraged when I watched a group of almost thirty students excitedly pilfer through print copies of The Herald-Dispatch, Wayne County News, Williamson Daily News, and Logan Banner, pointing out the different sections and finding fascination in different stories buried within their pages.
Reporting is fun. I enjoy every day I get to go to work, but it's even more satisfying to see a group of young children excited about the newspaper.
I hope it works out for Prichard to get a school newspaper and hope other elementary schools will follow their example and teach on the subject, maybe even follow in their footsteps.