If you were anywhere near the towns of Ceredo or Kenova over the weekend, it comes as no news to you that the annual C-K AutumnFest was a massive hit with both locals and out-of-town visitors.
Now in its 10th year, the AutumnFest has grown significantly since it began in fall 2010. Board of Directors President Ed Layman said the origins of the festival were deeply rooted in the community then, and continue to be even a decade later.
Visitors come from far and wide to see the Kenova Pumpkin House (by the way, you have until Thursday to see it), but before the annual festival began, there wasn’t much else in town to entertain guests or draw them in to stay an extra day or two.
Creating a weekend-long festival fixed that.
“When we decided to start this, we noticed we had a ton of people coming to town and then they’d go right on home. We felt like we needed to put something together to give them something else to do while they were here,” Layman said.
Ten years later, he said the annual festival has exceeded all of his expectations.
“All we wanted to accomplish was to create a family oriented event to bring people to the area and give them something to do that didn’t cost them an arm and a leg.
Ric (Griffith) is generous to allow thousands of people to be on his property without charge to enjoy the Pumpkin House and we wanted to show the same hospitality with this event.”
To say they’ve succeeded is an understatement. It seems more and more people are coming out to experience the festival with each passing year.
The Pumpkin House has gotten some national exposure, and the small towns of Ceredo and Kenova are anything but small for at least one weekend a year.
It’s not a simple task to pull off, and the AutumnFest Board of Directors spend months planning out each year, working on ways to improve the experience and introduce new events for the next year. This year, it was the addition of a concert series, a fundraiser for the a new lighting project at C-K Elementary.
The C-K AutumnFest — which has turned into one of the largest seasonal celebrations across the state of West Virginia — was built on family, and that continues to be at the forefront of planning out the festival year after year.
It’s a small town event with big city success.