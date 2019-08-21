So, this week I am super excited to let you know about one of the best sales I have seen in the indie beauty world in awhile - and that is the Makeup A Murder Back to School sale - everything is 40% off!
From eyeshadows, to makeup tools, to lashes, it's all at its best price. Let's jump right on in.
I was extremely excited to see that not only was the makeup items were on sale, but so were the tools. I have been eyeballing MAM's sponges for awhile, curious to how they apply makeup, and I am definitely going to grab one to try. There are actually two different ones: The Bloody Blender Sponge which looks identical in shape to Morphe's, and a limited edition Cleaning Evidence Sponge, which is so unique in shape, including six flat sides to make applying different products with the same sponge, much easier. These are both on sale for $7.20.
Next in the tools category that has caught my eye is the Crime Scene Eyeshadow Tape. Tape is a trick to use when you want a really sharp detail to your eye look, like winged liner and this tape is so cute while looking like yellow crime scene tape. This product is on sale for $3.60.
Next up, is most likely my favorite and most used product from Makeup a Murder, and that is the Poisen Neon Pigments. These pigments are so vibrant and add so much more colorful detail to makeup looks. These come in 7 shades including red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple and pink and can be purchased individually (on sale for $3) or as a set (on sale for $15).
Also, speaking of pigment, even their newly launched eyeshadow palette is on sale, the Crime Scene Trace Evidence Vol. 1. This palette comes with nine eyeshadows that include super fun and bright shades that would go perfect with the Poisen Neon Pigments. The palette is on sale for $15.60.
Lastly on my list of something to grab is the brand's beautiful Evidence Marker Lashes. There are two available styles right now, in the cutest, on theme packaging.
MAM's lashes are 100% cruelty free with synthetic, fake hairs. They have their own curl and volume, which gives a real appearance without actually "murdering" anything or anyone.
MAM's Evidence Marker lashes are best applied with the brand's Super Glue Fuming cosmetic adhesive and are on sale for $8.40.
There are plenty more goodies at this amazing sale for you to check out and let all of us know what you think.
Makeup a Murder's Back to School sale lasts until Sept. 1, and due to high volume of orders, will ship in 4-5 business days.
Until next week, beauty babes!
Katie Frazier is a freelance makeup artist from Genoa, W.Va. She operates a social media account for both her makeup looks "Katelynne Frazier MUA" and a group called "Vanity Insanity."