The time has come again. Time to pack up the pencil cases, binders and bookbags and load up those big yellow buses and head to school.
Wayne County students return to school for the 2019-20 school year Thursday morning bright and early.
As usual, some will be excited while others will have dreaded the moment since the last bell rung last year. Either way, it is important to remember to treat all students equally and kindly. I know this is spoken like a broken record, but you never really know what each and every student is experiencing in his or her home life.
Some may have a parent addicted to drugs, one's brother may have recently passed away, many may depend on the public school system as a means to nourishment - every student's situation is different. As school faculty, teachers, parents and communities it is important to remember this and to treat them all with the same kindness.
It is also important to remember the safety of each and every student. This includes driving safely on roadways, not passing buses and other simple day-to-day actions that can prevent large tragedies. It also includes simple decisions such as not sending a sick child to school - and vaccinating children against preventable diseases. Please, protect not only your child but every other one walking those Wayne County school halls.
Students, remember these notions as well. As you enter high school and even middle school halls, remember you never know what someone else is going through - and that a simple act of kindness can go a long way in turning someone's life around.
For seniors, this is your last chance, do something memorable - whether it be showcasing athletic abilities, scoring the valedictorian role or being nice to the kid that has sat behind you in science for three years.
Let's all as a county and within our communities work together to make the 2019-2020 school year the best it can be!
Welcome back, class.