The days are growing shorter, the oppressive heat of August is slowly melting away, and the yearly rite of autumn is upon us, high school football. On Friday night, all the local teams were in action for the first time of the season, and the locals were out in full-force rooting on their beloved home teams. A standing-room-only crowd at Pioneer Field watched the Timberwolves begin their quest for a fourth straight trip to Wheeling Island Stadium by taking down the home-standing Pioneers 38-0. Wayne will recover and will be quite the force in the AA playoff scene. As a broadcaster, I am forced to focus on the game itself, but I allowed myself a few moments on Friday night to scan the crowd and take in the atmosphere, and it only solidified what I have come to realize over the years, Friday nights matter. Friends and families sat in their familiar seats, sat with old friends and classmates to continue the tradition of support for their alma maters, it is small-town life in a nutshell, togetherness, support, and passion. All three Wayne County teams are blessed with this type of support, people who care, people who want what is best for the young men playing the game, it's a testament to our communities. Time goes by, people grow older, but one thing stays the same, those Friday nights under the lights, spending time with our friends and watching our young people attempt to cement their place in local sports lore. Heres to the boys of fall, enjoy your ride while it lasts because, before you know it, you will be in those stands supporting the next generation.
Matthew A. Perry is a history teacher at C-K Middle and writes about the odd side of history at www.theoddpast.com.