It has become cliche at this point, but the year 2020 has been challenging, to say the least.
The aftershocks of 2020 will be felt for decades in this country and across the world in ways to are difficult to comprehend at this point in time.
Over the next few articles, I aim to explore the long-lasting ramifications of this year and the human folly involved in handling the issues we have faced.
This week, I want to tackle a topic near and dear to my heart — childhood development.
In March of this year, our country was pushed into a situation that no one alive had ever faced — responding to a pandemic that had the possibility to bring untold sickness and death upon the citizens.
While the accuracy of that assumption is more than in question (more on that in the coming weeks), the fact remained that we as a nation were thrown into a world we had no experience with.
In the Land of the Free, we were now being forced to stay home and stop our normal lives, and we were told it was for the greater good. Our children were taken out of school and put on virtual schooling for the remainder of the year. Our kids were asked to become virtual learners with no virtual learning background and little training. Our teachers were tasked with re-inventing the wheel and completely teaching ourselves how to do our jobs again.
It was a recipe for disaster, but somehow the school year ended, and many students still received a quality education.
What our children are not receiving, though, are the emotional and social requirements that are essential to being well-rounded and happy children.
Quarantine changed our children forever, whether we want to admit that or see it or not. I personally saw my children go weeks without any interaction outside of their home; my youngest lashed out and was miserable while my teenager became what I would describe as a recluse. My children are not unique, I talked to many parents throughout the lockdown, and they mimicked the situation at my home.
When our leaders had the opportunity to make informed and healthy decisions for our kids this summer, it was another swing and a miss. Our kids have been going to school off and on, which is nice in some regard because they at least get some peer to peer interaction, but it’s in a world straight out of a science fiction novel.
Masked conversations, entire weeks spent at home because of government inability to stop the spread of disease, and the canceling of untold extracurriculars. Our children thrive on extracurricular activities and social interaction to grow into well-rounded adults.
This generation of children is dangerously close to a breaking point, and the failures can be traced directly to the top of state government; lack of intelligent response means that this disease is still running rapidly going into November.
There is no magic wand for us parents, but our number one priority should be our children; this week, it seems that our numbers are quite high to be a yellow county, so be safe and smart.
The good news is our kids will get the social interaction they need, but the bad news is that it seems our state government still hasn’t learned.
With a wishy-washy response weekly on a color-coded map none of us understand, it seems this disease is going nowhere, and sadly that means more children will be left behind seven months after the first outbreaks.