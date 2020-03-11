Back to politics this week — as one of my favorite times of the election cycle is nearing — the Conventions.
We all know the Republican Convention is a foregone conclusion. Still, all Americans, no matter what side of the aisle you are on, are having a field day watching the circus that is the Democratic primary.
This past Tuesday, we saw the Democratic establishment once again do its very best to oust a candidate that they see as their primary threat — Senator Bernie Sanders.
Anyone that has ever read this column will know that I don’t quite “Feel the Bern.” Still, as a student of history and politics, I find the Democratic Party’s blatant underhand tactics used against Sanders in both 2016 and 2020 as perfect examples of political backslapping in plain sight.
Sanders seems to be the candidate with the most support, depending on the polls you follow, and his victories in the first few primaries served as wake-up calls to the DNC.
The two most compelling examples happened this week, two days before Super Tuesday Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race; this raised many eyebrows and sent my political spider-sense tingling. Why drop out two days before the most crucial round of primaries? Mayor Pete had shown substantial gains and had a decent chance of a view victories on Tuesday.
It all boils down to the DNC establishment having the more moderate candidates drop out, so their supporters move to Biden. When Mayor Pete dropped out, then Mrs. Warren followed suit, it splits the Democratic Party between the socialists and the moderates, no longer are people torn between Warren or Biden, and this allows Biden the opportunity to take the delegates away from Sanders leading to the Convention in July.
The key items to watch going forward, who will Warren back? Who has been promised VP spots or cabinet spots? It will all become clearer by the day.