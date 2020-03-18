As any student of history can tell you, the lessons to be gleaned from the past can be valuable today.
Over the past week, as our nation has plunged into a state of National Emergency, I have found myself looking to the past for lessons about how to deal with the virus spreading across the globe.
Human nature has been in full view these past few weeks, both good and bad.
Local restaurants have stepped up to the plate to pledge to feed the local children during this time, and countless celebrities and athletes have pledged money to arena workers and others out of work.
The bad though, has struck me, people hoarding toilet paper and other essentials to essentially sell on the black market. To find a solution to overcome human greed, one needs to look at our Greatest Generation and their devotion to the country during the Second World War.
During the War, supplies were short for everyone, and every American was asked to do their part with the rationing laws put into effect.
Each family received ration stamps each week that allowed those families to purchase what they needed, it was a hassle but it ensured that every American could provide for their families.There were no cars stacked to the roof with toilet paper in 1942, only Americans working together to ensure that they were doing their part.
With the virus having an untold time period, it will change our lives, it is time for the American people to set aside their greedy intuitions and take less for the betterment of the entire country.