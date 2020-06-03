This past week, America was shocked by the senseless murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The resulting outrage has led to violent protests, rioting, and looting across America, with the anger of impoverished communities boiling over into senseless rage.
While the riots have raged, it has become the responsibility of the media to cover the events as they happen, something that all media members know is their duty to the public.
On Friday morning, a shocking incident occurred on live television that sickened me as an American and a believer in First Amendment rights for everyone.
At around 6 a.m. eastern time, a CNN crew was reporting live from the streets of Minneapolis as the state police sealed off the roads. The crew from CNN were media members and were showing the events as they happened.
While a live report was being done, the state police began arresting the entire crew from CNN. There was no reason for this; they were reporting the news and showing the scenes.
No official word has been given for exactly why the crew was even arrested, many believe it was because they were inside the zone cordoned off, but media members were not protestors.
The police in the United States have become ridiculously militarized over the past few decades, and this escalation of power leads to events like this.
On Friday evening, a live crew from Louisville, Kentucky, was shot at with paintball guns by the police, once again, on live television.
The rioters are in the wrong and should be arrested and prosecuted, but the police are taking its anger on the situation out on members of the media.
I am the first person to admit that the apparent bias in national media makes me upset at times. Still, when they are working actually to report the stories as they happen, and they are arrested and attacked on live television, it only serves to paint the police in a more negative light.