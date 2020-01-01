My apologies for the lack of an article the last few weeks, the weeks leading up to Winter Break are tough sledding for a teacher.
Now that I have had an opportunity to actually watch a few of my saved television shows on my DVR, I came across something very cool in regard to West Virginia history last week.
I was watching the ESPN original series, Peyton’s Places, which takes sure-fire Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning, and he goes throughout the country talking with football luminaries about the last one hundred years of the country’s most popular sport.
On the episode devoted completely to the Draft, the talking heads were discussing how in the early days and all the way up to the fifties and sixties, it was quite the crap-shoot in regards to scouting talent.
There were no HUDL subscriptions and national television to watch high school and college talent, it was boots on the groundwork, and many NFL clubs fell behind in the scouting department, but not two teams, the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburg Steelers, it’s no wonder the decade of the seventies belonged to those two teams because they did the leg work in the sixties.
While the Cowboys were the first to implement computer technology in their scouting department, that’s not what compelled me to write this article; it was the Pittsburg side of the equation.
When discussing scouting and scouts, one of the presenters mentioned that, and I paraphrase, “if we wanted to know about a kid, we called Pappy in West Virginia.”
I sat up in my chair, Pappy in West Virginia? I had to know who this super scout was; it turns out it was legendary West Virginia University coach Art “Pappy” Lewis, who, after his coaching tenure in the fifties, became a do-it-all scout for the Steelers.
The reason that Pappy knew so many players was because of his experience in college scouting, Pappy was so legendary in the ranks of scouts that the Saturday Evening Post did a featured story on him in 1956.
A quote from that feature is telling of how hard Pappy worked, “With a safety lamp on his cap, he’ll go into the belly of a mine to talk to a coal-digging father about a football son. He’ll drink straight vodka with an immigrant mother, go trout fishing at dawn with a boy who loves the rod or seek out a prospect deep in the backwoods where modern transportation couldn’t budge. It’s not for nothing that Lewis is referred to in some quarters as America’s No. 1 football recruiter.”
Pappy worked the areas in and around West Virginia harder than any person alive, and it gave him some of the most legendary players in WVU history and gave him the inside track on many players that the professional teams may have missed.
Unfortunately Pappy died young at the age of fifty-one, but his legacy was assured not just in the college ranks, but as one of the most important scouts for the NFL in the late fifties into the sixties.
Special thanks to the WVU athletic website and the Saturday Evening Post article from 1956 for the quotes used in this article.