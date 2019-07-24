I long for the days of election season when there was an actual break from all of the hyperbole, television campaigns, YouTube commercials - you name it.
There is no election season anymore, the moment one is finished, the politicians begin their constant catfight for re-election.
The never-ending political wrangling has worn me down and left me feeling aimless and hopeless in my own political ideology. I'm not alone either, according to the most recent Gallup Poll on the subject, dated January of 2019, 35 percent of Americans find themselves right in the middle of the political tug of war between liberals and conservatives.
Being a moderate myself, I find myself agreeing with Democrats on specific issues, but mostly I will admit I lean Conservative in most of my thinking.
It feels as though my fellow moderates have no voice in the vast echo chamber of American politics; when we watch a twenty-four-hour news network, they have the competing talking heads where the Democrat disagrees with anything the Republican says and vice versa. What happened to the idea that this country was founded upon? Compromise.
A simple word, and something that we ask all preschoolers to learn to understand, how to work with others and find common ground. But, once we hit voting age, and many of us choose an R or a D next to our name at the DMV (unless you are a rebel like myself and chose an I) we throw compromise, discussion, humanity, loving our fellow man, right out the window. I know politics are divisive, but it has been that way since the founding of our republic.
The reason historians hold people such as Henry Clay is such high esteem, known the Great Compromiser for his work in American politics in the 19th century, is because he could work with both sides of the aisle and get something done.
It feels like nothing is being accomplished in our political atmosphere today, something must change, and the change needs to start with us.
Sit down and have intelligent political conversations with each other, get off Facebook, and talk to people, because it is only through face to face discussion that the issues facing our country today can be solved.
Maybe, if the regular citizen can begin these types of conversations, our politicians may learn a thing or two.
Matthew A. Perry is a history teacher at C-K Middle and writes about the odd side of history at www.theoddpast.com.