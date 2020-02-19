Over the past few years, there has been a hot-button topic between people well-versed in history and the general public — and it continues to be a sticking point for many people of both sides.
That topic is the Confederate States of America Memorials and statues. Winston Churchill once said that history is written by the victors, and that is inevitably true, with the glaring exception of the American Civil War.
After the American Civil War, there was a concerted effort from the south to whitewash their defeat, which is known as the lost cause school of historiography.
To put it simply, the south and their historian admirers placed the blame for Confederate defeat on anything and anybody else other than their valiant soldiers.
A few examples would be that the only reason the Union won was because of superior numbers, General Ulysses S. Grant, was a butcher and couldn’t beat Robert E. Lee in a fair fight, the other being that the south was only fighting for states’ rights, not the institution of slavery.
For the sake of brevity, I will not explore those topics today, but I will say that both of those stances have been proven to be false in the past half-century of historical study.
Another aspect of the Lost Cause was to build monuments and statues all around Dixie, glorifying their leaders. Let me make one thing clear before I go any further; I do not support destroying Confederate monuments — I can’t stand the whitewashing and erase of the past in any form.
The problem lies in the inability and unwillingness to compromise, the far-left wants all Confederate statues destroyed, no questions asked, and the right wants them to stay right where they are for all eternity. What happened to compromise in this country?
I feel that as a student of history and the author of three books about the American Civil War, I can give a little insight into the issue.
Imagine you are driving downtown in your city, and you happen to be African American; you see a statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest on full display in your town in a position of prominence. Forest was one of the most disgusting racists of the entire war and was responsible for the founding of the Klu Klux Klan.
Forest was also a genius on the battlefield and deserved the begrudging respect of historians for his battlefield exploits. This statue, though, is an affront to everyone, not just African Americans, if it sits prominently outside a courthouse or other public building.
But, the answer isn’t to destroy it, there are places for all these statues in museums and battlefields all over the United States.
A Confederate monument has no place in a downtown park, but it also has no right to be destroyed, a little compromise by both sides could put this issue to rest for good — but I fear compromise is a long way off.