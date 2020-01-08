Over the past month, another misguided attempt by the State of West Virginia to change the state education requirements has begun.
Currently in the comment phase is a proposed change to the state social studies requirements that would take away a class requirement for social studies in high school.
I want all of our great readers to think about something for a moment — remember back to last month when half of your Twitter feed and Facebook timeline thought that Mike Pence was now President of the United States because the House of Reps impeached Trump?
Millions of American adults had absolutely no idea what was going on — they thought that by a simple vote by the House of Reps that our President was no longer in office.
The new requirement would require high school history teachers to shove all of American history into one class, that’s the Colonial Era to today, with all of the epic events, pushed into one year.
I can tell you quite simply that this is an impossible task to do correctly. Sure, you can pass out worksheets and fly through the chapters, but that isn’t how you teach.
Teaching American history is my passion, so obviously, I am biased, but to give you an example of how the pacing should go, it is January. I have just begun teaching my sixth graders the Articles of Confederation, if I were under the proposed high school guidelines, I would be hopelessly behind. Understanding where we came from, and the rich and deep history of our country is essential to becoming a well-rounded and informed citizen. I fear more and more that we will continue to see our ignorance only grow.