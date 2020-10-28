You could excuse a Spring Valley Timberwolves player for nodding off during class this year; his travel itinerary has left him with a little bus-lag.
After the Wolves returned home on Friday night/Saturday morning from their Friday night matchup with the Bridgeport Indians, the Wolves had completed quite the three-game road series.
Traveling over 1,500 combined miles on three road games, the Wolves have played throughout the state, reaching the Maryland/Virginia border with their contest at Martinsburg.
This travel is unique for the Wolves this year; commonly, the furthest games are around Riverside and a Greenbrier East game occasionally. COVID-19 has forced football programs to make tough choices this year; with the schedule fluid, many teams sit back and wait for the perfect opponent or scenario, but that is not how Athletic Director Tim George and Head Coach Brad Dingess like to run a program.
Truly a kids-first approach is a driving force behind every decision the administration and coaching staff of Spring Valley High School make. Many schools have decided that their record and playoff seeding should be protected at all costs and have little to no desire to take on a matchup with the perennial powerhouse Wolves.
This type of approach has left Athletic Director Tim George calling teams from all over the region just to secure games for his kids.
When asked about the challenges his program has faced this year, Coach George was candid about the troubles he has faced, “There definitely haven’t been many teams that are willing to play...so we’ve just had to make the best of a bad situation. We want our kids to play football. They’ve worked too hard not to play when we can.”
Let the kids play; a novel thought it seems for many programs in West Virginia, sitting at home when they can play out of fear of the outcome. These other programs are only hurting their own kids, seniors in their last go-around, or under classmen looking to make their mark.
Many people could argue that Valley’s approach cost them seeding after an unexpected loss at Fairmont Senior, but those types of issues don’t worry the Wolves; they will play anybody at any time.
This mentality has left many Wolves fans unable to see their team play at home because no one, and I mean no one, is excited about a trip to the Wolves Den.
When asked about the road schedule, Coach George gave me insight into the lengths teams will go to avoid playing the Wolves, “This week we had 2 choices...stay at home and not play or go to Bridgeport. We offered to pay teams to come to us and didn’t have any takers, so we had to go on the road again.”
True road warriors, doing what is best for their kids in trying times, an example many other coaching staffs around the state could learn a thing or two from.
